2/26/25 TRUMP HAMMER! EU in Sights! Georgescu Arrested! Zelensky Cornered, FED Agencies: Gut & Restructure!

2/26/25 Trump's 1st Cabinet Meeting today was historic as massive changes to the Federal Government announced! Calin Georgescu, the rightful President of Romania arrested, charged with Crimes v. Humanity, to prevent him winning in May elections as Cartel Babylon EU continues fight for continuing Ukraine war & Zelensky to arrive Friday to sign Minerals Treaty at White House...and so much more! Be Inspired by and pray for our Leaders! Prayer Wave ongoing to free Humanity from the luciferian tyranny of Cartel Babylon! WE ARE FREE!





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/





Elon Musk on X

https://x.com/elonmusk

https://x.com/DOGE





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777





Support Condemned USA, who fought for release of J6-ers & Jeremy Brown Released Today! Next Fight: FREE TINA PETERS!

https://condemnedusa.com/





Trump's 1st Cabinet Meeting: Hammer

https://www.whitehouse.gov/remarks/2025/02/remarks-by-president-trump-before-cabinet-meeting/





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/tag-team-vp-j-d-vance-president-trump/





Calin Georgescu, Romanian "Peace Candidate" Arrested:

https://stopworldcontrol.com/calinarrest/





https://polanddaily24.com/romanian-presidential-candidate-calin-georgescu-arrested-amid-election-controversy/global-politics/52325





Follow George Simion on X for updates on Georgescu arrest:

https://x.com/georgesimion





Cartel Babylon Fighting for USAID CIA $:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/just-president-trump-files-emergency-appeal-asking-supreme/





HHS: Kennedy Halts $240M VAXART CV jab trial:

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/multimillion-dollar-biden-era-covid-vax-project-halted-trumps-hhs





TRUMP: EO Requiring Cost Transparency from Insurance Co's & Hospitals:

https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/5165809-trump-executive-order-hospital-pricing/





https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/02/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-announces-actions-to-make-healthcare-prices-transparent/





President Trump DOGE Cost Efficiency Initiative:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/02/implementing-the-presidents-department-of-government-efficiency-cost-efficiency-initiative/





DNI Gabbard Exposes UK Intel backdoor in Apple Devices:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/director-national-intelligence-tulsi-gabbard-calls-uk-ordering/





For further links: https://rumble.com/v6pq69r-22625.html?e9s=src_v1_upp







Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers,10% discount:





LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV





CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:





https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ









"Patriotism can neither be bought nor sold. It is not material, but spiritual"

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!