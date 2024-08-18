BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Blindspot 123 Cyber as Science of (Social) Control; Mr Bean speaks out on threats to UK Free Speech; Farewell to the ‘Trans’ Olympics & beware of Al Aqsa tripwire
Blindspot 123 - Cyber as Science of (Social) Control; Mr Bean speaks out on threats to UK Free Speech; Farewell to the ‘Trans’ Olympics & beware of Al Aqsa tripwire; Ukraine supports terrorists in Africa


Buiteboer // From Bunker 42

www.buiteboer.co.za

16/8/24


  • Kursk - a costly & deadly military-led PR stunt?
  • Cyber as science of (social) control
  • The UK descends into surveillance state & rioting mobs on the street - Mr Bean calls out statist threats to free speech
  • As the world says good bye to Paris Trans-Olympics
  • While Ben Gvir, Defence Minister, once again says - changing the ‘status quo’ at al Aqsa mosque site, is the policy of Israel
  • More information on Ukraine supporting terrorists in the Sahel region
  • Kursk - a costly & bloody military-led PR exercise?

Blindspots proliferate, as always, out in the open, and somewhat in your face. Nevertheless, we have a full line-up of blindspots to cover today. But first, if one is to believe some media platforms, the Ukrainian troops that invaded Kursk, is just about to go knocking on the Kremlin’s door. We found this video, that sets things in perspective, from a real geographical point of view…




Keywords
russialindsey grahamhawksnato warkurskukraine support mali terrorists
