NATO Testing Waters on Buffer Zone as Ukraine Offensive Grinds to Halt

Update for the conflict in Ukraine for October 2, 2023

- Ukraine’s offensive is now at the 4 month mark, exhausting its potential and failing to achieve any of its objectives;

- The Western media admits that Russia has actually gained more territory this year including during the Ukrainian offensive despite being on the defensive;

- Russia continues degrading a variety of Ukrainian military capabilities the West cannot sufficiently replace while maintaining pressure along the line of contact;

- Both the Russian economy and its military industrial base are admittedly growing while Ukraine and its Western sponsors exhaust their stockpiles, lacking the ability to renew them;

- The West continues talking about building military industrial projects within Ukrainian territory, with the UK recently claiming they may send British troops to “train” Ukrainians in Ukraine;

- This appears to be the foundation for creating a “buffer zone” within western Ukraine, similar to the US-Turkish occupation in Syria, meant to freeze the conflict;

Mirrored - The New Atlas



