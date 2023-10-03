BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NATO Testing Waters on Buffer Zone as Ukraine Offensive Grinds to Halt
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
9841 followers
Follow
240 views • 10/03/2023

Update for the conflict in Ukraine for October 2, 2023

- Ukraine’s offensive is now at the 4 month mark, exhausting its potential and failing to achieve any of its objectives;

- The Western media admits that Russia has actually gained more territory this year including during the Ukrainian offensive despite being on the defensive;

- Russia continues degrading a variety of Ukrainian military capabilities the West cannot sufficiently replace while maintaining pressure along the line of contact;

- Both the Russian economy and its military industrial base are admittedly growing while Ukraine and its Western sponsors exhaust their stockpiles, lacking the ability to renew them;

- The West continues talking about building military industrial projects within Ukrainian territory, with the UK recently claiming they may send British troops to “train” Ukrainians in Ukraine;

- This appears to be the foundation for creating a “buffer zone” within western Ukraine, similar to the US-Turkish occupation in Syria, meant to freeze the conflict;

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/

TheNewAtlas Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Cryptocurrency Donations:

Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7

BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr

Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas


Keywords
ukrainethe new atlasbuffer zonento
