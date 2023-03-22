Lararde reveals...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde received a prank call in which she thought she was communicating with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. She revealed interesting information on high European inflation, failure of sanctions against Russia, the intent to impose digital euro, etc.