Pets in Love





March 20, 2024





I Have No Time Left! Poor Dog Tearfully Counts Each Day Waiting for Death

I'm thinking, is it because this life is so hard and difficult that people treat each other more indifferently? Are everyone's hearts cold? We no longer have time to care or be moved by these small lives. ?

Polito is a typical dog representing stray dogs on the streets. Polito lives in the streets of Panama, no one knows and no one cares how long he has been there.

All stray dogs have the same situation

they live with serious illnesses

they live without medical care or vaccines

they live in indifference

they live in hunger, thirst and anxiety

They are visible but appear invisible





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TxsKm2Hg0fE