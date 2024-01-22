Structural Insulated House (SIP) aka "GREEN HOUSE" is a Death Warrant to You: Part 10 FISCHERSIPS Exposed

I apologize for the poor video quality due to my lack of skills and tools, however this is a huge update of Fischersips and how they set up builders and potential or current homeowners for failure.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.