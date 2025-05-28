BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Insomnia Can Be Caused by Glyphosate: Sleep & Detoxification Support with Magnets
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
56 views • 3 months ago

Shallow-dive video introducing magnetic sleep mattresses by 

MagneticoSleep.com


To view the “Powerpoint,” visit:

tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepPowerpoint

You can also save 15% by applying code: DANNY when checking-out at: MagneticoSleep.com If you happen to place an order with my discount code, please forward me a copy of your order confirmation email to my primary email addresses of: [email protected] OR [email protected] so that I can ensure that your order ships out, ASAP! Contact me if you have serious product and/or distributorship (it’s $75 to become one) ?’s, and/or would like to schedule to view my MagneticoSleep (and future full-size SuperSleep Magnetico) at my south Florida condo: 7081 Environ Blvd Lauderhill, FL 33319 Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s) voice: 1+786.441.2727 cell: 1+305.297.9360 toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 (all are voice, only) secondary e-mail: [email protected] If you don’t hear from me in a timely manner, contact their co-owners, Joan & Dustin: Joan & Dustin Yarema 6230 East Tropical Parkway Las Vegas, NV 89115 Toll Free: 1.800.265.1119 w 702.952.5243 Fax: 1.800.265.1119 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM (PST) [email protected]

If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford this, watch:

tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 , print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,

and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727 or, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975

To share this video, use: tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepVideo


dr jack krusemagneticonikkenmagneticosleepbest sleep mattressmagnets for healthdr kruse
