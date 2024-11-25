New Family Christmas Devotional Spurs Discussion About God’s Promises - Marty Machowski

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There’s a plethora of examples in the Bible with countless promises made and kept by a holy and incredible God. This is an inspiring fact Marty Machowski has expanded upon in his delightful Christmas devotional for families, Promises Made, Promises Kept: A Family Devotional for Christmas. Marty is an accomplished author of many Christian books and the family life pastor for Covenant Fellowship Church. His Christmas devotional is perfect for kids of all ages. Filled with beautiful illustrations and age-appropriate stories and lessons, families can read and enjoy one each day in December leading up to Christmas. “Many of my books have a multi-level age range,” Marty says. Other titles Marty has written include The Prophecy and the Hope, Dragon Seed, and The Light Before Christmas.
TAKEAWAYS
If you want to write your own Christian stories, there’s only one way to start: by sitting down and putting your ideas on paper
Write early in the peace of the morning for fresh inspiration
The Light Before Christmas is an advent family devotional
Promises Made, Promises Kept is published as a fun “upside down” design that can be flipped either direction
