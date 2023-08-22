[Bidan]'s Psy-Op

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All Lies
* Propaganda is designed to force the population into submission.
* If you can get people to accept and repeat blatant falsehoods, you destroy their sense of justice and integrity.
* You don’t have to make them believe it; you just have to make them accept it.
* That’s called psychological warfare.
* You have a choice of whether you want to be the victim.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (21 August 2023)