Iranian Intelligence Seizes Shipment Of American Stun Guns That On Its Way To Rioters

Iranian intelligence seized a shipment of contraband American-made stun which were allegedly sent to rioters in the country, the Iranian media reported on September 16.

Head of the Justice Ministry’s office in the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan, Mojtaba Qahremani, said that the large shipment includes over 6,000 stun guns. Intelligence agents seized the shipment from a ship close to the port city of Khamir, according to the official.

The preliminary inquiry indicates that the stun guns were shipped to Iran for the purpose of inciting riots and chaos, Qahremaniadded, noting that two people have been arrested during the intelligence operation.

Earlier this month, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry and the Intelligence Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that they had dismantled a network backed by the United States that was plotting to start riots in the country.

A wave of protests hit Iran last year following the death of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini who was arrested for allegedly breaking Iran’s strict rules on wearing the hijab, the Islamic head covering for women. The violence claimed the lives of at least 200 people.

Tehran believes that foreign powers, including the U.S. and Israel, are fueling unrest on its territory in order to overthrow the Islamic government that came to power following the 1979 revolution.

Source - South Front

