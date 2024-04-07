Red Heifer deception.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brother in Christ warning the church. Coming Red heifer sacrifice in the State of Israel not biblical. On God's calendar the 1st day of the new year is 1 Nissan or Abib which is sunset 8th April to sunset 9th April. Pesach or Passover begins sunset 14 Nissan(22nd April) when Jesus was crucified and he rose 3 days later.