The HOAXBUSTERS, SATURDAY, MAY 27, 2023

Dianna Ploss (Black Piller) with Jim (HoloHoax Exposer) Rizoli, Joe (Minister of Hate) Rizoli, Diane (ala) King, Third Reich Advocate





moneytreepublishing.com

inblackandwhite.net

******************

Audio: https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/joriz/episodes/2023-06-04T16_34_10-07_00

******************

Saturday: https://speakfreeradio.com/category/podcasts/hoaxbusters/

******************

(Sat Summary Provided by Joe Rizoli)

1. Target fiasco

2. Talking 5G, Planned murder..hmmmm

3. 31 min Framingham school Superintendent Bob Tremblay, supports crazy, swearing school teacher, Sarah McKeon. He says it's her free speech and Constitutional right ... but not for Joe.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vWjDdHZwM4W2/

4. 41 min Drag Queen nonsense

5. 44 min in Dianna talks email of crazy republicans endorsing Sodomites to speak for them.

6. 53 min in Sodomites and Catholics

7. 54 min in Lady Michele Renouf (from England)

8. 58 min in, Goyimtv Fliers

9. 1 hr 9 min in HT, the guy who prints the Goyim TV flyers calls in

10. 1 hr 13 min in what Alfred Schaefer thinks of HT

11. 1 hr 27 min in Jim's BitChute views - 2.5 million

12. 1hr 28 min in talk about Europa

13. 1 hr 29 min in Jim talks about Mark Weber and other holocaust/jew compromisers

14. Ending with the Holocaust topic

******************

Recommended Channels

BITCHUTE - Jim Rizoli - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kDHBE5vylTdI/

GOYIM TV - HOLOTRUTHER - https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2244538652/Holotruther/videos

WORLDTRUTH - JimRizoli -https://worldtruthvideos.website/@JimRizoli

BRIGHTEON - RizoliTV - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jimrizoli

UGETUBE: https://ugetube.com/@nosixmillion

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@RizoliTV:d

******************

Recommended Videos/Links

**** E. Michael Jones devastates the Holocaust

https://ugetube.com/watch/confronting-the-truth-about-wwii_zA1msqnJ2D3VxAB.html

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kDHBE5vylTdI/

**** Joe's BitChute videos: https://www.BitChute.com/channel/aErQDXgmf3tO/

**** https://www.voy.com/241653/





The Holocaust™ — An Indispensable Ideological Weapon https://justpaste.it/7zupf @anonymous

Holocaust links to keep you busy: http://colchestercollection.com??/subjects??/holocaust??.html

Holocaust Deprogramming Course: https://ia801707.us.archive.org??/26??/items??/holo??-deprogramming??-course??/Holo??%20Deprogramming??%20Course??%20??.pdf