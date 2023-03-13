Sit Down, Shut Up or Get Out

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Uses an allegorical play about an exceptionally bright junior-high school student in order to show how society and institutions make it difficult to be one's self. Examines the problems of parents, school teachers, and others in dealing with exceptional children
