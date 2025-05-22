MOVIE NIGHT #34

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FATIMA, based on the Marian apparitions reported in 1917 by three shepherd children at the Cova da Iria in Fátima, Portugal.
A 10-year-old shepherd, Lúcia dos Santos, and her two young cousins, Francisco and Jacinta Marto, report having received apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Fátima, Portugal, circa 1917. As word of their prophecy spreads, tens of thousands of religious pilgrims flock to the site to witness what became known as the Miracle of the Sun.The film, based on Our Lady of Fátima, features the original song "Gratia Plena" ("Full of Grace"), performed by Andrea Bocelli .
https://kick.com/rickylangley/videos/748d71b2-f558-4fc6-9b0e-5685755d8548