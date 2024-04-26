© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #367
1. 8:15 Sweet Baby Week 2
A) Elon Musk goes nuclear
B) Sweet Baby engaged in racist hiring practices
C) Matt Walsh brain dead take on Sweet Baby
D) The Game Developer (Richie De Wit) threatens to ruin the gaming career of anyone going against Sweet Baby
2. 1:46:23 Corporate Section
A) The Deadspin Website gets sold, and everyone is laid off.
B) Advil pushes a commercial about “Pain Equity!”
C) Boeing Whistleblower found dead of mysterious “suicide” in middle of testimony against the company
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5
https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts