Red Pill Nation Hangout #367
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
98 followers
9 views • 12 months ago

Red Pill Nation Hangout #367

1. 8:15 Sweet Baby Week 2

A) Elon Musk goes nuclear

B) Sweet Baby engaged in racist hiring practices

C) Matt Walsh brain dead take on Sweet Baby

D) The Game Developer (Richie De Wit) threatens to ruin the gaming career of anyone going against Sweet Baby

2. 1:46:23 Corporate Section

A) The Deadspin Website gets sold, and everyone is laid off.

B) Advil pushes a commercial about “Pain Equity!”

C) Boeing Whistleblower found dead of mysterious “suicide” in middle of testimony against the company


Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605

https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation

https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5

https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke2020/

newspoliticsculturered pillmanosphere
