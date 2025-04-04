BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
PETER MARKS RESIGNS AMID HHS SHAKEUP
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
85 views • 5 months ago

As sweeping layoffs hit U.S. health agencies, RFK Jr. calls for a full overhaul of HHS to focus on prevention over sick care. Peter Marks, the FDA official behind “Operation Warp Speed,” recently resigned amid growing scrutiny over vaccine injury reports and a bombshell documentary “Follow the Silenced,” revealing what he knew all along.  Hear about next week's bombshell exclusive on “The HighWire,” revealing secret recordings between the high-ranking FDA official and COVID vaccine-injured individuals fighting for their lives.

Keywords
newsdelbigtreethehighwire
