Trump takes lead in national poll as Harris implodes on DISASTROUS interview with Brett Baier!
2
973 views • 7 months ago
Kamala Harris may have sealed her fate with disastrous Fox News interview with Brett Baier | Trump takes lead in latest national poll | hypocrite top Dems refuse to certify election if Trump wins | Biden regime greenlights Israel invasion of Lebanon | genetic study by Jews shows Ashkenazi Jews 40% more likely to develop schizophrenia and other mental illnesses | Kari Lake's opponent loses in AZ Supreme Court on unsealing of divorce records | Israel plans to strike Iran before US elections | Pentagon can't stop drones from surveilling US military bases | Georgia judge halts new election integrity rules | breakthrough new cancer treatment study using generic drugs
