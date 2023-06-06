BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ukraine Blew Up the Kakhovska Dam and Hydroelectric Power Station - Presentation and Prognosis Potential Flood that it can do to Kherson flooding and Crimea water supply.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
251 views • 06/06/2023

Sorry, there were some horrific amounts of water in videos of the dam destruction, but were silent and Brighteon won't upload them.

It is reported about the destruction  of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station blown up by the Armed Forces of Ukraine according to initial reports.

In that case,more than 80 settlements, including Kherson, will be in the zone of rapid flooding. Hundreds of thousands of people could be affected.

The water supply to a significant part of the south of Ukraine may be destroyed. The destruction of the HPP could leave the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant without water for cooling.

In addition, the destruction of the Kakhovskaya dam will exclude the possibility of supplying water to Crimea in the coming years.

Top and down picture is the difference that can make in the water level after the dam was blown up,and this threatens thr lefr bank of Dniper River.

