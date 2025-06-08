The UK now also wants over 50 year olds to enlist in the Military after they got the school and college leavers. All Goyim men must be killed. Leaving the goyim women to be one of their 2800 sex slaves each.

I had to check this one out, as it seemed so crazy, but yeah this is being proposed...

https://www.nationalworld.com/business/british-army-recruitment-shortfall-could-be-solved-by-letting-pensioners-enlist-5149449



Thanks to Marts for the Link

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/