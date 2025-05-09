BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Putin Embraces North Korean Troops alliance Leading in Kursk during Victory Day Parade
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
91 views • 4 months ago

Putin Embraces North Korean Troops Leading in Kursk_Victory Day Parade Flexes Russia’s War Alliance.

The North Koreans were not ignored. They were congratulated and deservedly thanked.

Cynthia... This was not at the beginning. the Victory Day videos that I'm posting, are not in order. Posting as I find the best videos translated. 

Description from YT video found:

In an unprecedented moment during Russia’s Victory Day parade, President Vladimir Putin publicly embraces North Korean generals leading thousands of troops on the frontlines in Kursk. This confirms the deepening alliance between Russia and North Korea in the war against Ukraine. As Putin strengthens ties with Kim Jong Un, this meeting sends a bold message to the West about Russia's growing military alliances.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
