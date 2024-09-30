“Overview of America” – Powerful 2012 Documentary

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Apr 18, 2012) The John Birch Society's most popular and widely distributed presentation. Overview shows a straightforward explanation of government systems, basic economics, and timeless moral principles. Because of following them, America became the most unique and prosperous country in history.
The John Birch Society: https://jbs.org/
The John Birch Society on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheJohnBirchSociety/featured