Max Igan - Prepare Yourself
Thomas Smith
Thomas Smith
187 followers
548 views • 04/23/2023

In this video, Max Igan talks about his recent trip to the United States and his observations of the society there. He addresses the current pollitical state of our world. Topics include: digital IDs and the dangers of the expanding AI control system; protests/rebellion of people around the world; increasing levels of gleeful police brutality; the evolution of the internet; and the choice between the total enslavement or the liberation of the human race, etc.

See also: Spiritual Warfare, Transhumanism & Artificial Intelligence
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/10-2022

Keywords
artificial intelligenceusainternetliberationprotestsrebellionvaxenslavementnon-compliancepolice brutalityturning pointdigital id
