The first three Israeli hostages (women) taken by Hamas on October 7, 2023 have been released

As part of the Israel-Hamas agreement, the first three hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, 2023 have been released: Romi Gonen, Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher.
The footage shows vehicles carrying servicemen from one of the special forces units and freed hostages leaving the Gaza Strip.
The next release, involving four hostages, is due to take place on Saturday.