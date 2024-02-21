Wikileaks Reveals Alexei Navalny's US Funding as Washington Exploits His Death

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Alexei Navalny's political activities were funded by the US government through the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) as part of an effort to repeat US-backed 2014 Ukraine regime change inside Russia itself;
- The Western media had previously (and reluctantly) revealed Navalny as far-right, racist, and xenophobic despite efforts to pass him off as a progressive pro-democracy activist;
- US government-funded polling agencies consistently found Alexei Navalny extremely unpopular in Russia with single digit approval ratings;
- After an alleged 2020 "Novichok" poisoning, Navalny's popularity "surged" to 20% as the Western media accused Moscow of being behind the incident;
- The US is now exploiting the death of Navalny to advance its anti-Russia policy while the Western media collective omits all relevant context regarding Navalny's background and US funding;
Mirrored - The New Atlas