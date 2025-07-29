Russian forces continue their advance in the Donbass. They achieved another breakthrough in the Seversk direction. Russian troops made significant tactical gains near the Serebryansky forestry area and the former pioneer camp near the lake. Recent field reports indicate that Russian assault units have secured the dominant heights near Belaya Gora. Their attacks, supported by armored vehicles, pushed toward the road linking Serebryanka and Seversk.

The dense, heavily contested terrain in this direction has been slowing the Russian offensive for years, but recent Russian gains suggest improved operational planning. On July 27, a large-scale mechanized Russian assault was repelled near the local refinery after Ukrainian forces deployed swarms of suicide drones and cluster artillery. However, Russian commanders avoided catastrophic losses by withdrawing armor after initial setbacks. This is a contrast to earlier, costlier tactics. Two tanks equipped with cages breached Ukrainian lines near Seversk’s outskirts but were isolated without infantry support.

Russian troops raised flags over several structures in the Serebryansky forest, though their ability to hold the territory remains uncertain. Ukrainian artillery and aviation continue to target the area, while Russian units exploit weaker defenses along the Southern Donets River floodplains, where Ukrainian mortar teams previously operated.

Geolocated footage suggests Russian troops have advanced deeper into Seversk than previously assessed. The loss of tactically critical heights has weakened Ukrainian defensive lines, reducing their capacity for counterattacks. Russian forces have consolidated control over new positions, destabilizing Ukraine’s northern defensive flank of the city of Seversk. The only remaining Ukrainian stronghold is a solitary height on the northern outskirts of the city, but its fall appears to be imminent.

Retreating on the battlefields, the Ukrainian military increases terror against civilians. On the night of July 29, Ukrainian forces launched a mass drone attack on Donetsk, targeting civilian infrastructure and residential areas. One drone struck a substation, causing blackouts, while others hit civilian houses in different districts.

Last night, local authorities reported Ukrainian drones intercepted over the Bryansk, Smolensk and Leningrad regions. At least 22 UAVs targeted the Rostov region, where one civilian died and a railway station fire disrupted operations. The attacks underscore Kyiv’s strategy to pressure civilian infrastructure, exacerbating water and electricity shortages. This tactic is usually condemned by the international community as “terrorism,” but Kyiv’s Western patrons are turning a blind eye to all crimes.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :

BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

paypal, western union etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/