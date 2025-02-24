Violence Erupting in the Panama Canal, Identifying Enemy Infiltration, Psyops Ongoing w/ Michael Yon

Chuck Norris had dramatic health changes simply by focusing on 3 things that sabotage our body as we age - WATCH Chuck Norris's method: http://ChuckDefense.com/Sarah

War correspondent and former Green Beret, Michael Yon, rejoins the program to discuss the violence that is brewing in the Panama Canal. He explains how he can spot potentially violent infiltration cells in protests and what is important to look for. He also explains the nuances in the power struggle to maintain power in the region and elsewhere. You can follow Michael Yon on his Substack at https://michaelyon.substack.com

