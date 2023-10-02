Maui On Fire .... 9/11 Footprint EXPOSE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The burning down of Maui was intentional and was not the cause of wild-fires as mainstream media, Global Warming Climate Change fear-mongering Exaggerators want the world to believe. The same technological Weapon use in 9/11 to bring down the tween towers, building 7 and at the same time incinerating vehicles parked distance away from the towers, this is the same Weapon used in Maui and elsewhere.