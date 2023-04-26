Here’s How a Miniature Star Is Made on Earth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They're using the world's biggest laser to do create WHAT? 🤯
Andrea explains that by combining two light nuclei, scientists are able to release a large amount of energy through the fusion process.
However, achieving fusion requires temperatures hotter than the center of the sun, making it a difficult process to control. 🌡️
To overcome this challenge, scientists have developed the inertial confinement fusion approach, where they create a miniature star using the world's largest laser. 🌟
This cutting-edge technology allows scientists to create extreme conditions, such as temperatures five times hotter than the center of the sun, and harness the resulting energy for various applications.
