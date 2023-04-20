© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine & MMS: http://www.sacredpurity.com
Which Should You Take For Detoxing Turpentine or MMS? - https://bit.ly/3FNQ0TF
MMS (Miracle MIneral Solution) Dietary Guidelines! - https://bit.ly/3Rgx2JH
WARNING Do not take Supplements Whilst Taking MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) - https://bit.ly/3fcpGd3
The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/3RlSePp
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
Can You Take MMS & Turps On The Same Day?
A lot of people become aware of what I teach for detoxification which is mainly Turpentine and MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) and when people learn about these both a lot of people then want to take them both within the same day?
So I have created this specific video to answer this question in depth so you can learn if you can take them on the same day or not and if you can how can you etc.
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno