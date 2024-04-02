❗️Eyewitnesses post footage of a Drone Attack in Tatarstan, Republic of Russia - far from Ukraine Border

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Eyewitnesses post footage of a drone attack in Tatarstan.
⚡️The drone attack in Tatarstan was carried out on enterprises in Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk, the technological process was not disrupted, authorities said.
❗️Several people were injured in a drone attack on an enterprise in Yelabuga - press service of the head of Tatarstan
Cynthia... up to 1000kms... This is around 700-800 miles from Ukraine border, read different numbers, estimates. A good article for more info below:
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/4/2/russia-says-explosives-sent-from-ukraine-via-eu-countries-seized