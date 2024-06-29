Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week June, 22 - 28, 2024

▪️In the north of the Gaza Strip, Israeli troops have been daily striking both the capital of the Palestinian enclave and its satellite towns. At the same time, the number of dead in the region has already exceeded 37 thousand people, about 86 thousand were wounded.

▪️The strike on Al-Shati camp, which is located in the north-west of Gaza, was resonant. There, a series of hits killed several dozen people, including the sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

▪️IDF units launched a surprise offensive in al-Judaydah, southeast of the Palestinian enclave capital, mid-week. The Israelis advanced along Abu al-Qass Street and reached Tunis Cemetery, where Palestinian militants ambushed them in a series of ambushes.





▪️A population evacuation was announced from al-Judaydah and the neighboring areas of al-Tufah and al-Turkman. Crowds of locals traveled along the Salah al-Din highway towards the expanded humanitarian zone.

▪️At the same time, Israeli forces intensified on the outskirts of the Tell al-Hawa neighborhood in the western part of the enclave capital. IDF units slightly expanded their control near the Ad Dahdouh traffic circle and the University College.

▪️The situation remained relatively calm in Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun and Jabaliya. The number of hits on satellite towns was among the lowest compared to the rest of the northern part of the enclave.





▪️In the central part of the Gaza Strip, the Israelis once again pounded uncontrolled population centers. A series of hits hit Nuseirat, al-Maghazi and al-Breij, where daily casualties were not without casualties.

▪️At the same time, the humanitarian situation continued to deteriorate in Deir Al-Balah. The situation remained dire at Al-Aqsa Hospital, where patient accommodation and medical supplies were almost exhausted.

