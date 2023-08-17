BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Rashid Buttar | PCR Testing
Laska in the Great White North
Laska in the Great White North
44 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
325 views • 08/17/2023

PCR Testing 

Please click   ⬇️

https://www.brighteon.com/6f809313-5601-43c5-b585-49a249e0ac7a 

Published 3 years ago. 

Dr. Rashid Buttar

Courtesy of GreatNews on Brighteon

Living nano particles are being deposited at the base of your brain.

Dr. Buttar | on other channels on Brighteon.

Mike Adams | Health Ranger Report 

In loving memory of Dr. Rashid Buttar, a champion and warrior for humanity

https://www.brighteon.com/9acb15e9-3bf7-4b5e-8de9-3ea1668a70e1

Published 3 months ago

Makes Sense

GreatNews

Ari Kobel

Canadian Sentinel

The knowledge

What is happening

HUMANIDAD JESUCRISTO DIOS VERDADERO

2Corinthians21

Tesla’s

Ron theDVDguy

Winds of change

Tim Truth

Thrivetime Show


Thank you ~ Dr. Buttar 💜


Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinfaucimodernapfizerpcr testsstew petersbuttar on testingliving nano particles
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy