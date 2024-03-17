Conversation about America's Dirty War in Syria - Syriana Analysis

During our conversation about America's dirty war in Syria, I asked Hekmat Aboukhater why he chose to become a journalist and push against the US establishment narratives in his country, instead of joining the anti-Assad movement and enjoying an easy life full of job opportunities and scholarships.

His answer did not disappoint me.

Hekmat said it is the sense of "responsibility", especially when you grow up in Syria and you see how the U.S. mainstream media pushes a devious narrative about your country.

WATCH the full conversation here 👇🏽

