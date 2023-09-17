BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Terral03.com Mystery Report for 2023 Newsletter 03: September 17, 2023
Terral03.com
Terral03.com
261 views • 09/17/2023

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Mystery Report Newsletter and Black Star Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]. Support my work at https://terral.substack.com

-

This newsletter program is all about helping people see God’s wisdom hidden in plain sight using His three witnesses of spirit, water, and blood testifying in the Holy Scriptures from Genesis 1:1 through Revelation.

--

Zechariah 12:10 and Isaiah 53

Epiphanies Regarding First and Last Adam

Written by Gary and Terral

Edited September 17, 2023

Hi Gary:

Thank you for writing.

On Sat, Jun 24, 2023 at 5:48 PM Gary wrote:

Hi Terral:

“They will look to me, whom they pierced. Yes, they will mourn for him as one mourns for His only Son, and grieve for Him as one grieves for a firstborn.“

Who is talking to who here? It reads very similar to Isaiah 53 where he is referring to the first Adam, Christ Jesus.  Is it the same for this verse in Zechariah? Or something different. Gary

Terral’s reply (06.25.2023):

Yes. Zechariah 12 reads a lot like Isaiah 53, because the Lord God (Lamb of God, begins consecration work in Gen. 2:4, after God rests “in” Him: 2Cor. 5:19) is speaking and God's Spirit (the Holy Spirit, water witness of God’s Word = F+S+HS) is being poured out to open the eyes of the sons of Israel.

--

Read the full reports by subscribing to the Mystery Report Newsletter for just $25 per year at https://www.terral03.com. Terral’s Substack: https://terral.substack.com/

--

Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

--

Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber
License # 40648494
Cell: 651-888-1594 
www.milesfranklin.com

--

Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to Mix, Use, and Store Your Nano Silver (Video): https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

--

NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

--

None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

--

Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

--

Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

--

Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

--

Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

--

Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

--

Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 15 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.


Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.


Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA


Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03


More info at https://www.terral03.com


Contact Terral: [email protected]

extraterrestrialshiddenspaceshipsterralterral03end of the agecovid-19nanosilvergospel of the kingdombuy nano silverblackstargospel of the grace of godspirit blood watergods wisdom hiddenelijah comingmystery reporttwo gospelsdispensation of gods gracethe mysterygods wisdom
