What is Lent - Journey Through Lent Ep. 1 with Fr. Anthony Gramlich, MIC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fr. Anthony Gramlich at Divine Mercy
Feb 15, 2023
The Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception present: Journey Through Lent with Fr. Anthony Gramlich, MIC! In this series, Fr. Anthony will help us to dive deeper into the holy penitential season of Lent, preparing ourselves for Our Lord's Resurrection on Easter Sunday. Join Fr. Anthony, as he may help to answer some of the burning questions you may have regarding this season, helping you to make this Lenten season more fruitful and spiritually rewarding!
In the first episode, Fr. Anthony answers the question: What is Lent? Listen in as he goes over the requirements regarding fasting and abstinence, and helps us to seek out what we should give up for Lent... or even take up!
Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation
Check out DivineMercyPlus.org! https://divinemercyplus.org/?source=YT
Dive deeper into Scripture with Fr. Anthony in his series, Mercy Moments Bible Study! Only on Divine Mercy Plus: https://divinemercyplus.org/mercy-moment-bible-study
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8OewOC50DzA