What is Lent - Journey Through Lent Ep. 1 with Fr. Anthony Gramlich, MIC

Fr. Anthony Gramlich at Divine Mercy





Feb 15, 2023





The Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception present: Journey Through Lent with Fr. Anthony Gramlich, MIC! In this series, Fr. Anthony will help us to dive deeper into the holy penitential season of Lent, preparing ourselves for Our Lord's Resurrection on Easter Sunday. Join Fr. Anthony, as he may help to answer some of the burning questions you may have regarding this season, helping you to make this Lenten season more fruitful and spiritually rewarding!





In the first episode, Fr. Anthony answers the question: What is Lent? Listen in as he goes over the requirements regarding fasting and abstinence, and helps us to seek out what we should give up for Lent... or even take up!





Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation





Check out DivineMercyPlus.org! https://divinemercyplus.org/?source=YT





Dive deeper into Scripture with Fr. Anthony in his series, Mercy Moments Bible Study! Only on Divine Mercy Plus: https://divinemercyplus.org/mercy-moment-bible-study





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8OewOC50DzA