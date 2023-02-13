© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: THIS Is the Solution to the Global Attack on Freedom
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, explains how only the Truth Freedom Health® System, a Bottoms Up Movement build on the principles of Systems Science, provides the infrastructure needed to liberate ourselves from the forces of Power Profit Control by inspiring YOU to take accountability for your future, Beyond Left & Right