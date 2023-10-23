🔬 Unlocking The World Of Nanomaterials! 🌟

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ever wondered what nanomaterials are? 🧐
🤝Let’s explore with Khara D. Grieger an Assistant Professor and Extension Specialist in Environmental Health and Risk Assessment at North Carolina State University.
These are tiny beads of material that play a big role! 🌱🔬
💡 They can either start out that way or be engineered intentionally. 👷
♂️ But what makes something 'nano'? It's all about scale, at the atomic
level, precisely 10 to the power of minus nine meters! 🔬
🌐 Nanomaterials are more than just science; they're woven into the fabric of society.
🌍 From natural occurrences to purposeful engineering, they're incredibly versatile. ⚙️
🛠️ At this minute scale, they exhibit unique and fascinating properties, setting them apart from their larger counterparts. 🌌
✨ Dive into the nano-world and discover the future of materials! 🌐🔬