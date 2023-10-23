BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🔬 Unlocking The World Of Nanomaterials! 🌟
Surviving Hard Times
Surviving Hard Times
27 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
59 views • 10/23/2023

Ever wondered what nanomaterials are? 🧐

🤝Let’s explore with Khara D. Grieger an Assistant Professor and Extension Specialist in Environmental Health and Risk Assessment at North Carolina State University.

🎵 https://bit.ly/3NYQayc

These are tiny beads of material that play a big role! 🌱🔬

💡 They can either start out that way or be engineered intentionally. 👷

♂️ But what makes something 'nano'? It's all about scale, at the atomic

level, precisely 10 to the power of minus nine meters! 🔬

🌐 Nanomaterials are more than just science; they're woven into the fabric of society.

🌍 From natural occurrences to purposeful engineering, they're incredibly versatile. ⚙️

🛠️ At this minute scale, they exhibit unique and fascinating properties, setting them apart from their larger counterparts. 🌌

✨ Dive into the nano-world and discover the future of materials! 🌐🔬

Keywords
environmentsustainabilitynanomaterials
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy