Kari Lake: We don’t need to impeach Joe Biden - just decertify 2020 election instead

Steve Bannon War Room | Kari Lake says we don’t need to impeach Joe Biden because we should just decertify 2020 instead:
“If we just go back and deal with this fraudulent election… we don’t have to impeach him because he really isn’t, in my opinion… the true president.
Why don’t we decertify 2020?“
