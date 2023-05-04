Russian Media Discusses TACTICAL NUKES Following Kremlin Attack. West Claims False Flag - iEarlGrey with John Mark Dougan, May 4, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discussion from Russia.
I'm sharing this video from, 'iEarlGrey' on YouTube, with his description below.
I'm joined by @JohnMarkDougan-BadVolf
as we discuss the coverage of the drone strike on the Kremlin that Russian media is claiming was a U.S. backed attempt on the life of Vladimir Putin.
Like this video? Help me stay Independent by buying me a Beer at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/iearlgrey
If you are considering moving to Russia and require professional advice and support, please follow this link for a consultation FREE OF CHARGE: https://bit.ly/MoveToRussia
Join me over on Locals! - https://iearlgrey.locals.com
Support me on Patreon! - https://www.patreon.com/iEarlGrey
Get your 'Foreign Agent' T-Shirts here! : https://bit.ly/iEGTeeSpringStore
More updates from Inside Russia as events unfold. Also available on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iEarlGrey
:9 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1462001
Telegram: https://t.me/iearlgreytv
To Make A Personal Donation To Me Directly: USD: https://bit.ly/DonateToiEGViaStripeUSD
GBP: https://bit.ly/DonateToiEGViaStripeGBP EUR: https://bit.ly/DonateToiEGViaStripeEUR
To donate via crypto:
ETH (ERC20): 0x3918098b9994d90c091a23bcf837994bb999e735
BTC (BTC): 1Mzi2LGa4f76qDA4FG7jEjR5KXsHhyQ97S
BNB (BEP2): bnb136ns6lfw4zs5hg4n85vdthaad7hq5m4gtkgf23 MEMO: 530988580
XRP (XRP): rEb8TK3gBgk5auZkwc6sHnwrGVJH8DuaLh MEMO: 537286775
XLM: (XLM): GAHK7EEG2WWHVKDNT4CEQFZGKF2LGDSW2IVM4S5DP42RBW3K6BTODB4A MEMO: 469929204
DOGE (DOGE): D6cYjCVxAQASqGe5UJyrWqi6bdZxUxKqFu
USDT (SOL): 8sXrE8zu3tix61AXUqt5btgU6CFzHCuxdKWNj8yGTGCs
XMR: 89giVaLTezPe8GoPS11Lrv7XYw4z2KGWs9MUu2pCY7J3CJcmphk4joiEf6wmc5UxBrjWH2JMRZq3TKtBSWaVgonc9Gx5H9Q