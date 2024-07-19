Central Bankers Frontrunning Dollar Collapse & Buying Gold, Khazarian Takedown w/ Andy Schectman









Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin, joins the program to discuss the incredible takedown activity of the western financial system by the elites. As he says, "its too stupid to be stupid". Their activities show they have been preparing for years and now are supporting actions that would destroy the system. We also discuss if the BRICS are purposely taking down the Khazarian mafia western system. It is more important than ever to follow the lead of the most sophisticated investors on the planet and protect your assets with gold and silver. Email Miles Franklin and tell them "Sarah Sent Me" at [email protected]





