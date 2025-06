NSA BILL BINNY WARNING!

BILL WAS A DIRECTOR WITHIN THE OCCULT NSA. HE FINALLY REALIZED EVERYTHING WAS GONG SIDEWAYS IN THE AMERICAN FASCIST GOVERNMENT AND BLEW THE WHISTLE. BILL HAS PAID A PERSONAL PRICE TO BECOME YET ANOTHER HERO DEFENDING TRUTH. UNFORTUNATELY, IT'S TOO LITLE TO LATE. OUR FOURTH REICH GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME WAY TO POWERFUL NOW. THE GOVERNMENT EITHER DESTROYS THE WHISTLEBLOWERS REPUTATION OR FINANCIALLY AND END THE END THE INDIVIDUAL IS SUICIDED. IF A PERSON HAS EYES TO SEE! HE OR SHE WILL BECOME AWARE THERE'S FAR TO MANY TRUTHERS SUICIDED IN AMERICA AND AROUND THE WORLD. SOME HAVE BULLETS IN THE BACK OF THEIR HEADS WHILE THEIR HANDS WERE TIED BEHIND THEM AND YET IT'S RULED A SUICIDE DAH! THE NSA HUGE BUILDING IN UTAH COLLECTS ALL YOUR E-MAILS, VOICE MAILS, LIVE VIDEO OF PEOPLE EVERY WHERE. THE GOVERNMENT HAS FAR AWAY CAMERAS THAT CAN EVEN LOOK INTO YOUR BEDROOM. YOUR APPLIANCES LISTEN AND RECORD YOU IN YOUR KITCHEN. DO YOU NOT GIVE A DAMN? PREP, PRAY AND STAY OUT OF THE WAY. SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE.