© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amid the destruction in Jenin, where occupation forces burn and demolish homes, prisoners are liberated following the Al-Aqsa Flood deal between the resistance and the occupation. This moment of freedom arrives amidst the chaos as the prisoners return home.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 24/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video