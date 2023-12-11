SHaDoWCa7 reads a Bedtime Story ◈ Thank You, God, for Daddy ◈

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
www.SHaDoWCa7.com
Reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on March 13, 2015 and her original description below:
"I have had many requests to do more videos with Charlie. I was so touched by the beautiful comments left on Charlie's first video from the parents that shared it with their children. I hope this video will be a blessing to you all as well. Thank you for watching, and sweet dreams!
"Thank you, God, for Daddy"
Written by Amy Parker
Illustrated by Frank Endersby
Read by Destiny Cross"