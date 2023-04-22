© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2f1cds3141
The Australia Strategic Policy Institute report shows you the most attacked list by CCP, Miles Guo is number 2, and the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement is number 1.
澳大利亚战略政策研究所的报告向你展示了被中共攻击最多的名单，郭文贵先生排名第二，香港民运排名第一。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #13579plan #MattaofFact #Ryan #takedowntheccp