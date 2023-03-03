© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3/1/2023 Miles Guo: We shall shout out the strongest voice to the Americans that Chinese people and American people have the best friendship; Judy Chu cannot represent all overseas Chinese; we will not allow any signs of anti-Chinese sentiment
#CPAC #NOToAntiChinese #NoToAntiChineseSentiment #JudyChu #FriendshipbetweenChineseandAmericans
3/1/2023 文贵直播：我们要向美国人发出最强的声音，中美人民是最友好的两个民族，中国人在海外的不都是赵美心，我们不允许有任何排华的苗头！
#CPAC #禁止反华 #禁止排华 #赵美心 #中美友谊