Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE EVENT (This Is What THEY fear)
channel image
Yashadel (The First Adam)
18 Subscribers
219 views
Published a month ago

If all the world leaders are secretly working together... what do you think THEY are afraid of? In my last video, I will tell you the truth of what I know. It has begun. The only thing that remains is time. Use it wisely and LOOK UP, if you have wisdom. (look very closely at this video)

Keywords
biblejesuswarend timesrevelationviruscorona

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket