BONUS - Not Ur Mama's News - #4 The Return of the Georgia Guidestones

All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mama's News! This week we cover:

Project Monarch, UK style.My Pillow? No, Our Pillow, say Feds.Used body parts for sale, one careless (and creepy) owner.More Georgia Guidestones news! But not that much more to report actually…

In between, other topics crop up as readily as fake federal warrants.









This Week’s News Challenge:

What can you uncover about the weird story of the ⁠“boys on the tracks”⁠? (And we’re not talking The Railway Children here!)









Unknowns appearing this week: Ashley, Terry, Justin and Keel.





News Item Links:

⁠King Takes Queen⁠ (lots of choice for this link!);

⁠My Pillow Fight⁠;

⁠Creepy Body Parts Warehouse Sale⁠;

⁠The Ministry of Truth on the Georgia Guidestones⁠ (to be taken with a pinch of salt).









Other Useful links:

⁠Swipe Right Rehab⁠ — Jackye's other podcast, co-hosted with her friend Gianna on the perils and pitfalls of online dating.

⁠The Propaganda Report⁠, with Brad Binkley and Monica Perez - our founding father and mother, and the hosts of great and informative podcasts.

⁠The Union of the Unwanted⁠ — freewheeling discussions between an ever-changing group of like-minded podcasters; the inspiration for our format and name.









Please send us your take on this weeks news challenge, as well as your news items suggestions to:

Twitter - ⁠@UnionUnknowns⁠;

Email — ⁠[email protected]⁠;

Phone - 404-482-3130









