END MAINSTREAM LIES - New Rockin' Truth Song - Here's the Deal

Posted to "Here's the Deal" this rockin' new song will hopefully awaken the sleeping sheep headed to the slaughter!

EVERYONE must realize that MAN has been enslaved by evil forces who don't PRODUCE ANYTHING!

They survive in this world through being PARASITES!





Parasites running a parasitical system of slavery and control...

Known as "Maritime Admiralty Law"





You have been duped into "consenting" to this system of slavery...

And it's time that consent is REVOKED once and for all!





original video:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/J0qx65Ub016D/





This is Brand New





[verse]

Every bullet, Every bomb

Every plane, Every gun

Makes profit for the rulers

Not America's sons!





Every missile, Every boat

Every single soldier's coat

Transfers all your wealth

While you stand in line to vote?





[pre-chorus]

War's a scam, it's so damn true.

But here you are voting for Red and Blue.





[chorus]

Tonight's the night! (The Fed must go)

Tonight's the night! (no GMO)

Tonight's the night! (Don't spray our skies)

Tonight's the night! (End mainstream lies)





[break]





[verse

TV blinds, causing souls to die,

Corporate News spewing lies.

They never stop, but you must be wise,

You need to open your eyes.





[pre-chorus]

War's a scam, they're coming for you,

But you're stuck voting for Red and Blue.





[chorus]

Tonight's the night! (The Fed must go)

Tonight's the night! (no GMO)

Tonight's the night! (Don't spray our skies)

Tonight's the night! (End mainstream lies)





[guitar solo]





[verse] Every single minute, of every single day

They steal a million souls, in some deceptive way.

Clever propaganda, made only to deceive,

Cognitive dissonance, makes all lost souls believe.





[pre-chorus]

War's a scam, they're coming for you,

While slaves all vote Team Red and Blue.

Why do you vote RED and BLUE?

[chorus] Tonight's the night! (The Fed must go)

Tonight's the night! (no GMO)

Tonight's the night! (Don't spray our skies)

Tonight's the night! (End mainstream lies)





[verse]

Psychos spray our children, with chemicals up high,

Rich men changed our food, causing us to die.

All the cash is worthless, we're screwed by the banks,

The minds of all mankind, are programmed to be blank.





[break]

[pre-chorus]

War's a scam, they're coming for you,

But you're stuck voting for Red and Blue.





[chorus]

Tonight's the night! (The Fed must go)

Tonight's the night! (no GMO)

Tonight's the night! (Don't spray our skies)

Tonight's the night! (End mainstream lies)





End mainstream lies!





May YHWH guide and protect you





