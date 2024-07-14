Powell agrees to abolish Fed　/　FRB パウエル議長、FRBの廃止に同意

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FRBジェローム・パウエル議長は、連邦準備銀行を廃止することが経済の安定を促進するための最善の選択肢であると宣誓の下で同意した。
廃止される側の議長自らが廃止に賛同。
"ELIMINATING THE FEDERAL RESERVE IS BEST FOR ECONOMIC STABILITY?"
-"YES".....
"連邦準備制度を廃止することが経済の安定にとって最善だと？"
FRBパウエル議長 : はい
https://x.com/TheQNewsPatriot/status/1811487706167308480
1:44:20~
https://youtu.be/FfEFYSF1dPo?t=6268
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
https://www.brighteon.com/0ea07f04-ba1e-4497-b48d-c0a09a0a2faa
https://www.brighteon.com/1b3c23e4-746d-4202-94f1-3ac59ea594bf