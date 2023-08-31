CHP Talks: Donald Best—Seeking Justice for Detective Helen Grus

August 31, 2023: My guest this week is Donald Best, a former police officer (Sergeant Detective). In the first segment, Mr. Best describes his own story of being mistreated by corrupt lawyers, partial judges and political forces obstructing his access to justice. Then we discuss the troubling circumstances surrounding the unjust internal mishandling of the case of Detective Helen Grus, a long-time member of the Ottawa Police who was investigating the sudden deaths of nine infants in the Ottawa area. Her investigation was cut short by what appears to have been political-corporate pressure.

To learn more about Donald Best and to follow his reporting on the case of Helen Grus, visit his website: https://donaldbest.ca





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/